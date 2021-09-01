Insider Selling: Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) EVP Sells 1,850 Shares of Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) EVP David Aichele sold 1,850 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $16,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Aichele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, David Aichele sold 1,480 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $12,180.40.

On Friday, July 16th, David Aichele sold 2,313 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $21,672.81.

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 667.21% and a negative return on equity of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 501.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 694.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 120,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 105,550 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 27,216 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth $308,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,898,000 after buying an additional 400,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 12,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

