Insider Selling: BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,059,551.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $1,100,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $1,092,600.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $1,128,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $1,140,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $1,133,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $1,126,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $1,089,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.37, for a total value of $1,033,700.00.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $109.10 on Wednesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.23 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -69.94 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.85.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in BlackLine by 2,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 63,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 111,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 14,495 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,101,000 after purchasing an additional 222,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

