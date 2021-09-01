Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells 27,988 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $872,385.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,333,702 shares in the company, valued at $41,571,491.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $852,794.36.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $398,269.24.

On Monday, August 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $384,415.18.

On Friday, August 20th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $375,598.96.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Langley Steinert sold 21,824 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $652,537.60.

On Monday, August 9th, Langley Steinert sold 22,332 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $679,116.12.

On Friday, August 6th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $870,146.92.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $408,624.80.

On Monday, August 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $406,945.52.

On Friday, July 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $402,887.26.

CarGurus stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,244. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after acquiring an additional 121,772 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 37,085 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,986,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,336,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

