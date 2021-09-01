Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director Sells 656,085 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Director John S. Salter sold 656,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $39,896,528.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.21. 11,638,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,319,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.04. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.47 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,790,000 after acquiring an additional 676,174 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,805,000 after acquiring an additional 898,989 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 88,968.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

