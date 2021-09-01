Insider Selling: Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Sells 622 Shares of Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Jian Xie sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $56,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jian Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Jian Xie sold 1,223 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $116,331.76.

FLGT traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $92.36. 508,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,183. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.26. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLGT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 25.0% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

