Insider Selling: KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) CFO Sells 18,840 Shares of Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 18,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $474,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shrikrishna Venkataraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 52,699 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $1,201,010.21.

On Monday, August 23rd, Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 18,287 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $405,788.53.

Shares of KnowBe4 stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,952. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 million. Analysts forecast that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. Institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

KNBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KnowBe4 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

