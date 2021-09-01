Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells 207,500 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo sold 207,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $12,931,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.04, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.83.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

MTSI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

