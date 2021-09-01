Insider Selling: Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) CFO Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 45,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $1,182,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,340.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Karl W. Mueller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Old Republic International alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Karl W. Mueller sold 32,500 shares of Old Republic International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $860,600.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Karl W. Mueller sold 67,500 shares of Old Republic International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $1,788,750.00.

Shares of ORI opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.16. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Old Republic International by 284.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at $40,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.