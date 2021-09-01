Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CAO Sells 1,489 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 1,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.87, for a total value of $153,173.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,023.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Allen J. Klingsick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Allen J. Klingsick sold 170 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $18,752.70.

NASDAQ:PTON traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.04. 9,266,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,657,228. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 565.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 324,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,218,000 after purchasing an additional 275,528 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,538,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,786,000 after purchasing an additional 167,461 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,584,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PTON shares. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, August 27th. Argus lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.79.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

