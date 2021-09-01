Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells 30,546 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,738,067.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael Mente sold 64,153 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $3,665,060.89.
- On Monday, August 16th, Michael Mente sold 77,387 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $4,584,405.88.
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael Mente sold 60,500 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $4,385,645.00.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Mente sold 66,337 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $4,732,481.58.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael Mente sold 47,940 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $3,269,987.40.
- On Monday, July 19th, Michael Mente sold 119,513 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $7,702,612.85.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Michael Mente sold 105,059 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $6,772,103.14.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Mente sold 76,487 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,355,619.74.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michael Mente sold 92,627 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $6,150,432.80.
- On Monday, June 21st, Michael Mente sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $5,176,978.66.
NYSE RVLV traded up $4.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.96. 3,875,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $74.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.72 and a 200-day moving average of $55.19.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,488,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 18,011 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
