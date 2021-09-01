Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells 30,546 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,738,067.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael Mente sold 64,153 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $3,665,060.89.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael Mente sold 77,387 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $4,584,405.88.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael Mente sold 60,500 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $4,385,645.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Mente sold 66,337 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $4,732,481.58.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael Mente sold 47,940 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $3,269,987.40.

On Monday, July 19th, Michael Mente sold 119,513 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $7,702,612.85.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael Mente sold 105,059 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $6,772,103.14.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Mente sold 76,487 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,355,619.74.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michael Mente sold 92,627 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $6,150,432.80.

On Monday, June 21st, Michael Mente sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $5,176,978.66.

NYSE RVLV traded up $4.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.96. 3,875,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $74.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.72 and a 200-day moving average of $55.19.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,488,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 18,011 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

