Insider Selling: Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) CEO Sells 69,558 Shares of Stock

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.85. 476,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,417. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $119.68 and a 12 month high of $194.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

VMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,528,000 after purchasing an additional 597,651 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,073,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,405,268,000 after purchasing an additional 184,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,031,915,000 after purchasing an additional 336,718 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,579,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,121,000 after purchasing an additional 31,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,005 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

