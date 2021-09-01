Insureum Price Reaches $0.0252 on Exchanges (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Insureum has a total market cap of $5.40 million and approximately $210,454.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insureum coin can now be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Insureum has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00059522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003014 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.07 or 0.00122055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $394.99 or 0.00830258 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00049105 BTC.

About Insureum

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

