Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 152 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 33.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 43,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth about $51,840,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth about $1,370,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of BX stock opened at $125.73 on Wednesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $126.38. The stock has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.38.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $7,520,426.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233,634 shares in the company, valued at $142,941,171.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock valued at $210,515,254. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.