Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $108.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.99. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $108.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

