Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 22,433 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 99.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,433 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Rollins Financial raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA QLD opened at $82.16 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $82.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.37.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

