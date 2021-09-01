Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,015,000 after purchasing an additional 927,835 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,249,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,176,000 after purchasing an additional 632,417 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 653,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,678,000 after purchasing an additional 439,225 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,023,000 after purchasing an additional 405,541 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7,784.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 364,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,335,000 after buying an additional 360,332 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.60.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEYS opened at $179.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.04 and a 200 day moving average of $149.41. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $180.40.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

