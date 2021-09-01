Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 525 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 525 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.8% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 37,675 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,279,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $455.49 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $460.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $425.60 and its 200 day moving average is $384.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $201.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

