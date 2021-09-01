Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth $267,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 161.0% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 83.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,821,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 19.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.00.

Shares of TDY opened at $463.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $301.76 and a 12-month high of $464.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $442.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.05.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

