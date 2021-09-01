Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon Purchases 3,000 Shares

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,583.74.

Shares of Interfor stock opened at C$26.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. Interfor Co. has a twelve month low of C$14.46 and a twelve month high of C$38.50.

A number of research firms have commented on IFP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Interfor in a report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC decreased their price target on Interfor from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$61.00 price target on Interfor and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, August 8th.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

