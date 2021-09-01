International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 411,100 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the July 29th total of 529,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.9 days.

OTCMKTS BABWF opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.16.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

