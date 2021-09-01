Internxt Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $148,841.00 (INXT)

Internxt (CURRENCY:INXT) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Internxt coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.08 or 0.00004358 BTC on exchanges. Internxt has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $148,841.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Internxt has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00059300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00121340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.40 or 0.00834546 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00048961 BTC.

About Internxt

Internxt is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 629,610 coins. The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internxt’s official website is internxt.com . Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internxt is a Peer-to-Peer cloud computing network that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a more efficient, private, and secure internet. The Internxt token (ERC-20) will be used to pay for the cloud services, like data storage. The Internxt token will also allow users to sell the resources of their machines to those who are looking to host data. “

Buying and Selling Internxt

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

