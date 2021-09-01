Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 204 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,341 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $992,285,000 after purchasing an additional 505,137 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,559,000. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 568,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,888,000 after purchasing an additional 264,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $566.11 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $582.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $299,895.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,260 shares of company stock valued at $9,954,539. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

