Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,062.72

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,062.72 and last traded at $1,061.99, with a volume of 10071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,053.56.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $939.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.68.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $982.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $862.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical shares are set to split on Tuesday, October 5th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 5th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 4th.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.20, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total transaction of $416,103.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 761 shares in the company, valued at $797,619.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,184 shares of company stock worth $36,664,984. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

