Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.99

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.99, with a volume of 49 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.34.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 38,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 462,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after buying an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

