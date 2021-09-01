Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.99

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.99, with a volume of 49 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.34.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 38,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 462,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after buying an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

