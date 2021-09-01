Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 111.1% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDP stock opened at $94.26 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.22 and a fifty-two week high of $95.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.99.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

