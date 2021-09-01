Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 186.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth $228,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth $784,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1,400.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IVZ. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.