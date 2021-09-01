Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAN. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 163.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 109.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 10,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Shares of TAN stock opened at $85.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.93. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.