Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.80

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.80 and last traded at $58.80, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.55.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.67.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.