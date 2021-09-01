Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Trading Down 7.7%

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) was down 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 15,211 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 13,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MHIVF shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Invesque from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.40 price target on shares of Invesque in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Invesque alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74.

Invesque, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition of health care and senior living properties. Its portfolio includes investment properties, which are operated by providers of transitional care, long-term care, independent living, assisted living, and medical office properties.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.