Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Doximity (DOCS)

Doximity (NASDAQ: DOCS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/31/2021 – Doximity had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $71.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Doximity was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/11/2021 – Doximity had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Doximity had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $64.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Doximity is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Doximity is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Doximity is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Doximity is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Doximity is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Doximity is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Doximity is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Doximity is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Doximity is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:DOCS traded down $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $90.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,447. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.15. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $95.97.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Spain acquired 775,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $105,386,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,512,609 shares of company stock worth $122,292,798.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,036,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,187,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,272,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

