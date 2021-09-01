Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Doximity (DOCS)

Doximity (NASDAQ: DOCS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/31/2021 – Doximity had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $71.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/26/2021 – Doximity was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 8/11/2021 – Doximity had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2021 – Doximity had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $64.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/19/2021 – Doximity is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/19/2021 – Doximity is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/19/2021 – Doximity is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/19/2021 – Doximity is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/19/2021 – Doximity is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/19/2021 – Doximity is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/19/2021 – Doximity is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/19/2021 – Doximity is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/19/2021 – Doximity is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:DOCS traded down $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $90.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,447. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.15. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $95.97.
Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,036,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,187,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,272,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.04% of the company’s stock.
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
