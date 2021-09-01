Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW)

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,383 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,343% compared to the typical daily volume of 373 call options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EZPW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of EZPW opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. EZCORP has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). EZCORP had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EZCORP will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in EZCORP during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in EZCORP during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in EZCORP by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

