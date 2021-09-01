Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share on Monday, October 11th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Shares of CSR stock opened at $101.18 on Wednesday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $101.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 5.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Real Estate Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

