IP Group (LON:IPO) Hits New 12-Month High at $136.38

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 136.38 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 135.20 ($1.77), with a volume of 5365723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127 ($1.66).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IPO shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of IP Group from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 151 ($1.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 153 ($2.00) target price on shares of IP Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 12.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 121.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 122.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 0.48 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. IP Group’s payout ratio is 3.69%.

In other news, insider Aedhmar Hynes purchased 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £24,360 ($31,826.50).

IP Group Company Profile

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

