IQeon Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $609,442.00 (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. IQeon has a market capitalization of $10.59 million and approximately $609,442.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQeon coin can now be bought for $1.93 or 0.00003953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IQeon has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

