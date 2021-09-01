IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Update

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the July 29th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE IRS traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.62. 15,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 13.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

