iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Position Increased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 61.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 116,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 86,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 41,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 14,861 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QLTA opened at $57.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.32. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.67 and a 52 week high of $58.80.

