iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,075 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.6% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $57,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,336,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,846,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,559 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,916,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,050 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $70,510,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,291,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,120,000 after acquiring an additional 586,701 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,174,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,715,818. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.19. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $69.87.

