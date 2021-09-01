iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2021

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,075 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.6% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $57,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,336,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,846,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,559 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,916,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,050 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $70,510,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,291,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,120,000 after acquiring an additional 586,701 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,174,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,715,818. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.19. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $69.87.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.