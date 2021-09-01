iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Magnus Financial Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 4.5% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $20,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,703,000 after acquiring an additional 206,511 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,717,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,411,000 after acquiring an additional 52,972 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,666,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,557,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $77.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,583,931 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.37.

