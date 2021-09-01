iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 629,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,113 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $16,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 154,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 116,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 26,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period.

Shares of IBML stock opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.12.

