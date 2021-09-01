iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $88.10

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.10 and last traded at $88.09, with a volume of 117953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.96.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 775,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,582,000 after acquiring an additional 130,400 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,223,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 112,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $132,173,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

