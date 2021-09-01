iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Lessened by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of MBB opened at $108.59 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $107.91 and a 12 month high of $110.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

