iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB opened at $172.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.41 and its 200-day moving average is $158.39. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

