iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s 2nd Largest Position

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 9.1% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $31,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.05. 1,975,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,478. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.66. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $163.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

