iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 98.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 62.0% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $227.44. 20,345,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,357,418. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.31. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.09 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

