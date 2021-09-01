iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Sets New 52-Week High at $267.47

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $267.47 and last traded at $267.20, with a volume of 813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $264.49.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

