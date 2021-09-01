iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $118.58

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $118.58 and last traded at $118.15, with a volume of 1600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.22.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IWP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

