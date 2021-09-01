iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Hits New 1-Year High at $108.74

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.74 and last traded at $108.72, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.17.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

