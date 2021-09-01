iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Position Trimmed by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 575.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter.

DVY stock opened at $118.87 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $124.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.30.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

