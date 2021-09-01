iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,511,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,444 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $36,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 214.0% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $40,000.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.11. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

