iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128,605 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 422.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,278,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,592,619. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average is $24.11.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

